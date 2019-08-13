Trump ‘wants successful Brexit with UK first in line for trade deal with US’

Donald Trump wants Brexit to be a success, with the UK being “first in line” for a trade deal with the US, possibly on a gradual “sector-by-sector” basis, according to his national security adviser. Speaking following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to London, John Bolton said the US could focus on striking bilateral trade deals in certain sectors like manufacturing and car-making where the two countries may agree, and work out more complicated areas later. This comes as pollsters say a majority of the British public think Mr Johnson should suspend Parliament in order to push through Brexit.

Mr Bolton said: “The main purpose of the visit really is to convey President Trump’s desire to see a successful exit from the European Union for the United Kingdom on October 31, to offer to be of help in any way that we can and to express his hope we can have a fully comprehensive bilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as possible.” He added: “To be clear, in the Trump administration, Britain’s constantly at the front of the trade queue, or line as we say.” Mr Bolton said the US could do a trade deal with the UK “in pieces” and concentrate on areas, like manufacturing and the car-making industry, they can agree on first. He said: “You could do it sector by sector, you could do it in a modular fashion in other words. You could carve out some areas where it might be possible to reach a bilateral agreement very quickly, very straightforwardly. “That would then lock that in and when the other areas that might be more difficult were concluded later, you could combine it in one overall agreement. So the objective is either one document or a series of agreements that would be comprehensive. “In order to expedite things and enhance the possibility for increasing the trade and investments between the two countries, doing it in a sector-by-sector approach or some other approach that the trade negotiators might agree with, we are open to that.”

Mr Bolton arriving at the Intercontinental Hotel, in Mayfair, central London Credit: Yui Mok/PA