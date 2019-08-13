Two guards suspended and warden reassigned after Jeffrey Epstein death

Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

Two prison guards assigned to watch Jeffrey Epstein on the night he died have been placed on leave and the jail warden has been reassigned as authorities investigate the financier’s death, the Justice Department said. The billionaire sex offender was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning at the Metropolitan correctional center (MCC) in lower Manhattan. Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found two weeks ago with bruising on his neck, and was supposed to have been checked on by a guard every 30 minutes. Donald Trump said earlier he wanted a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

Jeffrey Epstein when he appeared in court. Credit: PA

The US president told reporters in New Jersey: "I want a full investigation, and that’s what I absolutely am demanding. "That’s what our attorney general, our great attorney general, is doing. He’s doing a full investigation." But Gloria Allred, lawyer for a number of Epstein's accusers, said Mr Trump's conspiracy theories are "completely irresponsible" and are part of his political ploy in the upcoming election. She told ITV News: "There is no basis of fact to support such a ridiculous theory. "He's just harming the victims even more and he doesn't seem to care," she added. Her comments come as Mr Trump recently came under fire for retweeting Terrence Williams for linking Bill Clinton to Epstein.

She continued: "They were hoping that there would be justice this time for victims of Mr Epstein in the criminal court. "I don't want the victims to lose hope they have an opportunity to file a civil lawsuit, seeking damages against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein." "This is an opportunity to seek justice, to seek compensation for medical bills, therapy bills, loss wages, punity damages, damaged to punish for misconduct for crimes that would shock the conscience of the community, if they can prove their claims. "We're seeking the truth, seeking justice, seeking accountability for the victims of Mr Epstein that we represent."

Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his attorney Martin Weinberg during court proceedings Credit: Elizabeth Williams via AP