Vaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trial

A vaccine to protect against the common sexually transmitted infection (STI) chlamydia is safe and has shown promising signs of being effective, a clinical trial has found.

Researchers found the vaccine provoked an immune response during preliminary tests on 35 healthy women.

Further trials will now be carried out to determine whether it can fully protect against the infection, but experts say it is an “important first step” in tackling the condition.

“The findings are encouraging as they show the vaccine is safe and produces the type of immune response that could potentially protect against chlamydia,” said Professor Robin Shattock, from Imperial College London.

“The next step is to take the vaccine forward to further trials, but until that’s done, we won’t know whether it is truly protective or not.”