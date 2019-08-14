Army veteran James Rose who lost both legs in Afghanistan sets new challenge to climb Kilimanjaro

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

A British soldier whose legs were blown off by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan is preparing to climb Kilimanjaro in September. James Rose has become used to attaching specially designed pads to his prosthetic limbs every time he goes out for a walk. But now he is attempting what he once thought was impossible.

Every time James goes for a walk, he attaches specially designed pads to his prosthetic limbs. Credit: ITV News

James has already conquered being able to walk down the aisle to marry his girlfriend and now he is desperate to hike the mountain - to raise money for veterans with depression and PTSD.

ITV News joins James on one of his longest training days as he prepares for his next big challenge. He had only been in Helmand province for two months when he was injured in a roadside bomb and lost both legs above the knee.

James served in the 2nd Battalion Yorkshire regiment. Credit: James Rose

As a result of the blast, he also suffered a broken pelvis and tail bone. He said fellow soldiers 'slapped and punched' him to remain conscious before the Quick Reaction Force arrived. But as other serviceman have found the trauma was more than a physical injury.

James Rose climbing the Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire. Credit: ITV News

Mr Rose told ITV News: "When I was discharged from a hospital that's when my problems hit me like you just think everything is fine, you're going out with your friends, you're doing normal stuff when really you've got an issue. "And if you don't get a hold of that issue straight away they just spiral out of control like mine did."

Prince Charles visited James during his recovery. Credit: James Rose