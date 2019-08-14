British mother dies after being set alight in Barbados, family say

Natalie Crichlow was killed in Barbados. Credit: PA

The family of a British mother who died after being doused with a flammable substance and set alight as she lay in bed in Barbados say they are “shocked and devastated” by her death. Luton-born Natalie Crichlow, 44, was visiting family in the West Indies when she was attacked by an unknown intruder in a bedroom. The mother-of-three, who had survived cancer twice and had two strokes in the past decade, was on a trip to help look after her disabled brother when she was attacked at his home in Christ Church on July 28. Ms Crichlow suffered 75% burns to her body but died in hospital on August 6, the family say.

Her niece Ashley Best told PA: “The intruder broke in the house, then strangled her and then set her alight. “I do not understand why it happened and we are all in a state of shock. “She went into hospital and died of her injuries. “For someone who had battled through so much to just be taken in this way and lose their life is just beyond understanding.” “It is all just a shame. “She said she wanted to live life to the fullest because her life had nearly been taken from her.” No arrests have been made, a spokesman for the Royal Barbados Police Force said. Ms Crichlow, of Colingdale, north London, has three children, aged 10, 20 and 26, who are “devastated” and want to get her back home to Britain for burial. Ms Crichlow, who was also known by the names of Natalee and Karma, had worked in various jobs including as door staff and as a makeup artist. She had been proudly living as an openly-gay woman for a number of years.

