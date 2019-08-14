Jeremy Corbyn: Make me caretaker PM to oust Boris Johnson and stop no deal

The Labour leader writes to rival party leaders to request support for no confidence vote to stop no deal Brexit. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has written to other party leaders and senior MPs asking them to support him in a vote of no confidence in order to oust Boris Johnson and stop a no-deal Brexit. The Labour leader effectively asks to be made caretaker prime minister on a "strictly time-limited" basis with the aim of calling a general election, and securing an extension of Article 50 to hold it. In the letter - addressed to senior MPs including Ian Blackford, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts and Caroline Lucas - Mr Corbyn says he intends to "to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success".

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Weiner explains what happens if Boris Johnson refuses to resign

He says his next step will be to "seek the confidence of the House for a strictly time-limited temporary government" before asking the EU for a Brexit extension which would allow time for a general election. Mr Corbyn said Labour would campaign in that election for a second referendum on EU membership with the option to Remain being available to voters. He tells the politicians: "Our priority should be to work together in Parliament to prevent a deeply damaging no deal."

Senior politicians including (L - R) Liz Saville Roberts, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Ian Blackford, were written to by Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: PA

Last week, Mr Corbyn wrote to the UK's most senior civil servant Mark Sedwill, to demand the PM be blocked from forcing through no deal by shutting down Parliament. Mr Corbyn told him that such action would represent "unprecedented, unconstitutional and anti-democratic abuse of power" but says he received a "non-committal reply" from the Cabinet Secretary. A No 10 spokesman said: "There is a clear choice: either Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister who will overrule the referendum and wreck the economy, or Boris Johnson as Prime Minister who will respect the referendum and deliver more money for the NHS and more police on our streets. "This Government believes the people are the masters and votes should be respected, Jeremy Corbyn believes that the people are the servants and politicians can cancel public votes they don't like." Mr Corbyn will hope that the promise of his government only being temporary will be enough to secure the support of his critics who otherwise want to halt a no-deal.

Jo Swinson says Corbyn is the wrong person for the job. Credit: PA

But Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson quickly scuppered some of those hopes by saying he was the wrong politician for the job. "Jeremy Corbyn is not the person who is going to be able to build an even temporary majority in the House of Commons for this task - I would expect there are people in his own party and indeed the necessary Conservative backbenchers who would be unwilling to support him. It is a nonsense," she said. However, SNP Westminster leader Mr Blackford backed the no confidence move - and Plaid Cyrmu's Ms Saville Roberts said she was open to a unity government. And Greens leader Caroline Lucas also said she would back a no-confidence vote, but added that she wants Mr Corbyn to guarantee Labour's support for another MP to lead a temporary Government if his bid to govern fails.

It comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there is "no chance" of a US-UK trade deal passing through Congress if Brexit puts the Good Friday agreement at risk. But John Bolton, US national security adviser, said the UK would be "front of the queue" for new trade deals. Ms Pelosi said: "The Good Friday Agreement serves as the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and as a beacon of hope for the entire world." She added: "Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement."

