Italian company to co-run train services on UK's busiest railway line

An Italian company will co-run railway services on the UK's busiest railway line after Virgin lost its contract to do so.

First Trenitalia will operate its first services on the West Coast Main Line, which runs between London Euston and Glasgow, from December 8, the Department for Transport said.

The joint partnership between the Italian state railway firm and First includes responsibility for running the first High Speed Two services when they start in 2026.

First TrenItalia says passengers can expect simpler fares, new trains and more frequent on the West Coast Main Line, the backbone of Britain's railways.

The Department for Transport said the Government will "shortly launch a review" into the new railway, prompted by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.