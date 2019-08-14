Four Britons arrested after £50 million drug seizure in Australia

Four British men have been arrested in Australia and New Zealand following a drugs operation targeting a UK organised crime syndicate. Queensland Police said officers seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of the region’s biggest-ever busts on Tuesday. The drugs haul had an estimated value of 90 million Australian dollars (£50.7 million). Police said the MDMA powder was the highest purity ever recorded in Queensland and could have made up to 12 million pills.

Six people were arrested as part of the operation, including four British men Credit: Queensland Police/PA

The force arrested two UK citizens in the state, a 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, as well as a 26-year-old Australian man. A 51-year-old Australian woman was arrested in New South Wales in connection with the seizure of approximately 108,000 Australian dollars (£61,000) in cash. Two other British men, aged 60 and 49, were arrested by police in New Zealand after 200kg of methamphetamine was seized last week as part of the same operation. Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker, of Queensland State Crime Command’s Drug and Serious Crime Group, said the MDMA seizure represented around 7% of the national yearly total in Australia. “We believe the drug would have been diluted with other agents and had the potential to make between six and 12 million capsules,” he said.

Police believe the drugs would have been made into up to 12 million pills Credit: Queensland Police/PA