Greta Thunberg to sail across Atlantic on carbon-neutral yacht

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is to set sail from Plymouth and cross the Atlantic in a carbon-neutral yacht, to attend UN summits on global warming. The 16-year-old is making the trip to New York and Chile in a high-tech racing yacht which emits no greenhouse gases. The trip on the Malizia II will take around two weeks, and the vessel itself has no refrigerator, kitchen or toilet.

The 60ft yacht is fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines which generates zero-carbon electricity on board. Speaking about the lack of toilet on board the boat, Greta said: "We will have to do it in a bucket but it's fine.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg will set sail from Plymouth across the Atlantic to attend UN summits on global warming. Credit: AP

"We have a small heating and we boil our water in freeze-dry bags and eat that, and that is quite good. "I don't need fancy food." The teenager shot to prominence in 2018 when she started to boycott school on Fridays outside the Swedish parliament.

The vessel which Greta will sail across the Atlantic Ocean in does not have a proper toilet. Credit: AP