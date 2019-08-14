Holiday hunger: Thousands of children relying on crowdfunding to eat after government pulls backing

Tens of thousands of children are being forced to rely on charity and crowdfunding to eat this summer after the government denied funding for holiday hunger projects, ITV News has learned.

The Department for Education has given £9m to 11 summer holiday clubs dedicated to providing food and activities to children over the holidays.

However, parts of the country have not received a penny of funding after the government only selected 11 "pilot areas", forcing local organisations to crowdfund to provide meals to children who usually receive free school meals.

ITV News has learned organisations in Birkenhead, Bristol, Derbyshire, Leicester, South Shields, Barnsley and Coventry have all had to rely on crowdfunding and charity to provide food after having the funding from the Department for Education (DfE) taken away.

One organisation that failed to benefit from the government funding despite receiving it last year is New Parks Adventure Playground in Leicester - a place mum Sarah Allden relies on to feed her two children during the holidays.