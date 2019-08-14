Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters use signs to make their voices stand out from the crowd

A protester holds a sign apologising to travellers for the 'inconvenience' the protests are causing. Credit: PA

"Sorry for the inconvenience caused, we are fighting for our freedom," a sign held by a protesters at Hong Kong airport reads. "Sorry for the inconvenience but we are fighting for the future of our home," reads another.

Protesters hold a sign saying that they are 'fighting for the future of our home'. Credit: AP

As pro-democracy demonstrations continue for a tenth week, protesters have been holding signs, not only apologising for the disruption caused - on Monday and Tuesday Hong Kong International Airport cancelled hundreds of flights after protesters filled the terminal - but also highlighting their demands. Demonstrations began in June after the Hong Kong government attempted to introduce an extradition bill which would mean criminal suspects could face trial in mainland China.

Protests in Hong Kong initially began over opposition to an extradition bill. Credit: AP

Since then, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said that the bill is "dead" and has been suspended, but protesters want it to be withdrawn completely.

Protesters hold signs calling for the extradition bill to be withdrawn and alleging police brutality. Credit: AP

The demonstrations have since morphed to include Ms Lam's resignation, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against protesters.

Hong Kong police have fired bean bag rounds and tear gas canisters at protesters. Credit: AP

A protester in the airport has a sign alleging police brutality. Credit: AP

In July, protesters on a metro train were attacked, and the police came under fire for responding slowly. Police said some of the attackers were members of triads, leading to allegations from demonstrators that the police were turning a blind eye to the gangs.

A woman holds up a cartoon depicting police feigning ignorance of thugs attacking protesters. Credit: AP

Protesters have also criticised the police for their use of tear gas - highlighting the firing of the chemical canisters into a metro station on Sunday. Tear gas is only supposed to be used outdoors. Since the protests began, more than 1,800 canisters are said to have been fired by police.

A sign in the airport criticises the police for firing tear gas into a train station. Credit: AP

Also on Sunday, a nurse was reportedly blinded after being hit by a bean bag round. She has become a rallying point for protesters, many of who have taken to wearing eye patches to show their support. Footage shared on social media on Sunday, following huge protests in Hong Kong, showed a young woman bleeding heavily from her eye. The unnamed woman is said to have had her eye ruptured when a shotgun shell filled with a small weight (a bean bag round) hit her goggles.

The reported blinding of a nurse on Sunday has become a rallying point for protesters. Credit: AP

Fellow medical workers from across Hong Kong's 13 hospital have staged strikes in support of the woman and calling for more freedoms. The health workers have been staging protests during their breaks and care is not said to have been affected.

The sign in the centre, bottom, of the protesting medical workers reads: 'Using tear gas at indoor, who is the actual murderer'. Credit: AP

Medical staff holding signs which say 'I'm a health professional, I strike for Hong Kong' have been protesting during their breaks. Credit: AP

Pro-democracy protesters are not the only ones to have used signs in Hong Kong. Police have frequently used them, asking for demonstrators to disperse and warning that they will fire tear gas at them if not.

Police warn protesters to disperse, telling them they will fire tear gas if not. Credit: AP

As well as pro-democracy protests, demonstrations in support of Beijing and the police have also taken place, although not on the scale or frequency of those calling for more freedoms.

A pro-China protester holds a sign which reads 'go police!'. Credit: AP