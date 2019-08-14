Lidl ad banned over ‘misleading’ savings claim against Tesco

An ad for Lidl has been banned for misleading customers over the potential savings they could make compared with Tesco.

The press ad, seen in the Belfast Telegraph between January 15 and January 19, stated: “Save £46* versus the same shop in Tesco.”

The ad showed two supermarket trolleys filled with different products with text above one stating “Lidl £67”, and the other stating “Tesco £113.”

Tesco complained that the ad misled shoppers by comparing branded products it sold with own-brand products at Lidl, even when in some cases Lidl sold the branded product.

Lidl Northern Ireland said the ad compared products with the same purpose and which met the same need on the basis of price, and included Tesco own-brand products.