Passenger gets private Delta flight when he is the only one to turn up

Many of us have dreamed of one, but few of us actually have a private aeroplane, complete with on board staff.

For one US man, on Monday, this aspiration came true.

Sort of.

Vincent Peone was given his own private Delta flight after he was the only person to show up for his flight to Salt Lake City.

The New Yorker was rebooked on to the empty flight after his original journey was cancelled.

Mr Peone had been in the Colorado town of Aspen when he received a message from his family that his grandfather was ill.

“I rushed to get a flight home, but it was cancelled and I was rebooked onto one the following day," the director said.

“Luckily by that time my family told me my grandfather had improved and I didn’t need to rush back.

"Delta gave me a choice of a flight at 3pm, or one at 7pm, and I decided to take the one at 7pm so I had time to fit in one final hike.”

He turned up at the airport later that day to find it virtually empty.