Pakistani PM reiterates support for residents in Indian section of Kashmir

The country's prime minister has assured people they have his backing. Credit: AP

Pakistan's prime minister has assured Kashmiri people living in the Indian-administered part of the divided region that he supports them in their struggle for self-determination. Imran Khan condemned New Delhi’s August 5 decision to downgrade Kashmir’s status, as he began celebrations marking Pakistan’s independence day. He is marking the day in Pakistan’s part of Kashmirto express solidarity with Kashmirison the Indian-controlled side. He will make a speech in the legislative assembly to denounce what he says are Indian human rights violations in Kashmir.

Kashmir is under a lockdown Credit: Mukhtar Khan/AP

India and Pakistan gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent. The next year, they fought the first of two wars over control of Kashmir, which ended with the region divided between them, although both claim it entirely. India has maintained an unprecedented security lockdown to try to stave off a violent reaction to Kashmir’s downgraded status. Protests and clashes have occurred daily, though the curfew and communications blackout have meant the reaction is largely subdued. Pakistan has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, saying the move by India’s Hindu nationalist-led government threatens international peace and could lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Indian Border Officials are pictured protecting the heavily fortified frontier. Credit: AP