Rail commuters face almost 3% increase in cost of season tickets

Season tickets will increase in price by 2.8% next year. Credit: PA

Rail commuters face an increase in season ticket costs next year of almost 3%. The cap on the annual rise in regulated fares is linked to July’s rate of Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, which was announced by the Office for National Statistics as 2.8%. Rail campaign groups warned that commuters will “refuse to pay” if season ticket prices continue to be hiked. They have also called for the lower Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation to be used to set fare increases, which are implemented from January 2 2020.

Credit: PA Graphics

The CPI rate increased to 2.1% last month, the ONS said. The UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments regulate rises in around half of fares, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and tickets for travel around major cities at any time. A cap on how much they can be increased is pegged to the July RPI figure, except for off-peak fares in Scotland for which RPI-1% is used. Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road said regulated fares went up by an average of 2.8% in January 2019, following the July 2018 RPI figure of 3.2%.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he was 'not delighted' about increasing rail fares. Credit: PA

A 2.8% rise in season ticket prices would lead to an increase of more than £100 in the annual cost of getting to work for many commuters. Examples of potential season ticket increases include:

Brighton to London: Increase of £125 to £4,581

Gloucester to Birmingham: Increase of £119 to £4,357

Barrow-in-Furness to Preston: Increase of £117 to £4,285

Edinburgh to Glasgow: Increase of £114 to £4,198

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he was "not delighted" about increasing rail fares. He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme earlier on Wednesday: "I'm not delighted by it to be perfectly honest, as a train commuter. "The truth is we do now have a situation where average wages are going up faster than inflation, so if you don't keep this tracking with inflation you are actually effectively putting less money into transport and less money into trains and you won't get them running on time doing that either."

The cost of some season tickets will increase by more than £100. Credit: PA