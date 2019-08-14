Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson suffered carbon monoxide poisoning before crash, report says

Footballer Emiliano Sala was exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide before he was killed in a plane crash and it is likely his pilot was also affected, accident investigators said.

Tests on the striker’s body found enough evidence of the harmful gas to cause a heart attack, seizure or unconsciousness, an interim report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has outlined.

Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel, north of Guernsey, on January 21.

It is likely that pilot David Ibbotson was also "affected to some extent" by exposure to carbon monoxide, the document added.