Top slimmer sheds 15st after his size caused stares in China

A 42-year-old man who was once too unfit to walk around the Great Wall of China is celebrating after losing more than 15st to be crowned Slimming World’s Man of the Year. Ben Muscroft once weighed in at 27st and eight pounds (175kg) after enjoying a diet of a bacon, sausage and egg sandwich for breakfast, fish and chips for lunch, and spaghetti bolognese or pizza for dinner, along with cans of cider or two bottles of wine. But switching to fruit and fat-free natural yogurt to start the day and a homemade coriander and mint chicken dish for dinner has seen him successfully shift 15st and eight pounds (99kg) to drop from a t-shirt size XXXXXL to having a more slender 34ins waist. The care worker, from Sheffield, struggled with his weight since childhood and reached a point where he was unable to roll over in bed because of his size.

Ben Muscroft before losing 15st 8lbs Credit: Slimming World/PA

The full extent of his health problems became apparent during a trip to see his brother in China in 2012, during which Mr Muscroft faced the embarrassment of having to ask for a seatbelt extension on the plane. During the holiday, he was unable to take part in activities like walking on the Great Wall of China, and locals stared at him because of his size. Mr Muscroft said: “Just getting to China was a bit of a battle. I had to ask for a seatbelt extension in front of the entire plane which wasn’t the greatest of starts. “Then the tray table wouldn’t lie flat so I had to eat my meals at a strange angle. It wasn’t a pleasant way to spend 20 hours. “Then when we got to China, my size meant I missed out of certain activities. We visited the Great Wall of China, but I was too unfit to walk any of it, which I really regret.”

Ben Muscroft hopes to enjoy a more active trip to China next year with his new girlfriend Credit: Slimming World/PA