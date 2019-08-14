UK Weather Forecast: Rain moving east across Scotland, clear spells and showers elsewhere.

This Evening and Tonight:Locally heavy rain will move eastward across Scotland overnight, being followed by occasional showers by morning. Elsewhere any thundery showers will die away this evening leaving some clear spells, but further scattered showers are likely, especially in the west.

Thursday:Rain across Shetland will soon clear, then all parts will have bright or sunny spells and isolated showers, these possibly heavy across central and eastern areas in the afternoon. Breezy.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Heavy rain moves east on Friday with strong winds. Early rain clearing the south on Saturday leaving sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers during the weekend. Staying windy and cool.