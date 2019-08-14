UK Weather Forecast: Rain spreading east for many, thundery showers in places.

Today:Rain will spread east, turning heavy at times in the south. Rain will gradually clear from the west this afternoon, with some brighter spells possible. However, this could trigger thundery downpours, particularly in the Midlands, eastern England and Northern Ireland.

Tonight:Thundery showers will ease away this evening. Heavy rain in Scotland this evening will gradually clear away tonight. Elsewhere, many places will stay dry, although the odd shower is possible.

Thursday:After a cloudy start for some western and central areas, sunny spells will develop for all. There will be a few showers, but many places will stay dry. Breezy.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Heavy rain moves east on Friday with strong winds. Early rain clearing the south on Saturday to leave sunny spells and blustery showers during the weekend. Staying windy and cool.