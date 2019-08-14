Why is Jeremy Corbyn promising Brexit delay for an election rather than referendum? asks Robert Peston

A Labour Party that goes into the looming general election campaigning for a new Brexit referendum, which Jeremy Corbyn says it will do, will delight Boris Johnson and fill EU leaders with despair.

Because Johnson will think millions of British people will recoil at the idea of a general election followed by referendum in quick succession.

And Johnson will also be delighted that he would face a warring opposition, since LibDems, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru are clear the UK must stay in the EU whereas Corbyn’s Labour isn’t sure.

Also EU leaders will be despondent that the UK under Corbyn’s plan may still not have made up its mind whether to stay or go by next spring, when the EU has to set its new budget. And for most EU leaders the Brexit uncertainty simply cannot be tolerated beyond April 2020.