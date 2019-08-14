Woman taken to hospital after being hit by police car in west London

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a police car in west London.

The marked car hit the pedestrian on Warwick Road, near the junction with Kensington High Street, at about 9.55pm on Tuesday.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

It is not clear whether the police car was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision.

Road closures have been put in place in the area and an investigation is underway.

Scotland Yard said the Directorate of Professionals Standards had been informed of the incident.