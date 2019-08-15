Data watchdog investigating use of facial recognition in King’s Cross

The facial recognition software would be able to track the thousands that pass through the King's Cross area every day. Credit: ITV News

Facial-recognition cameras in the King's Cross area in London are to be investigated by the UK's data and privacy watchdog. A report recently claimed the controversial technology is used on the 67-acre King’s Cross Central site, home to King’s Cross and St Pancras International stations, as well as restaurants, shops and cafes. "These cameras use a number of detection and tracking methods, including facial recognition, but also have sophisticated systems in place to protect the privacy of the general public," Argent, the property developer for the area, told the Financial Times.

It is unclear as to how many cameras are in operation in the King's Cross area. Credit: PA

It is not clear how long the system has been active, nor how many cameras are in use. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it is "deeply concerned about the growing use of facial recognition technology in public spaces" and is seeking "detailed information" about how it is used.

"Scanning people’s faces as they lawfully go about their daily lives, in order to identify them, is a potential threat to privacy that should concern us all," said Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham. She added: "That is especially the case if it is done without people’s knowledge or understanding."

The controversial technology is used on the 67-acre King’s Cross Central site. Credit: PA

Ms Denham said: "We have launched an investigation following concerns reported in the media regarding the use of live facial recognition in the King’s Cross area of central London, which thousands of people pass through every day. "As well as requiring detailed information from the relevant organisations about how the technology is used, we will also inspect the system and its operation on-site to assess whether or not it complies with data protection law," she added. Earlier this week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had written to the chief executive of the King’s Cross development to raise his concerns about the use of facial recognition.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed his concern about the use of facial recognition technology Credit: Jane Barlow/PA