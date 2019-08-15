Dental surgeons call for sugar-free schools following high rates of child tooth decay

Schools should become sugar-free to tackle the growing problem of child tooth decay, leading dental surgeons have said.

The call comes after analysis by the Faculty of Dental Surgery (FDS) at the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS) showed there were more than 100,000 hospital admissions for children under the age of 10 in England due to tooth decay over a three-year period.

The FDS has recommended tooth brushing schemes to be put in place before 2022, to mitigate the risk of tooth decay in the future.

Professor Michael Escudier, Dean of the FDS at the RCS, said: “It is incredibly worrying that levels of tooth decay among children in England remain so high – especially when you consider that it is almost entirely preventable through simple steps such as brushing twice a day with appropriate strength fluoride toothpaste, visiting the dentist regularly, and reducing sugar consumption.