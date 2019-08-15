Drug-related deaths in England and Wales reach record high

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales are the highest they have been since records began more than a quarter of a century ago, official figures show.

There were 4,359 deaths from drug poisoning recorded in England and Wales in 2018 – the highest number since records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The official body said it was also the highest annual increase since records began, rising 16% (603 deaths) from 2017.

Deaths involving cocaine doubled over the three years to 2018, reaching their highest ever level.