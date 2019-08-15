‘Express freight service’ contract announced to transport medicines after Brexit

An “express freight service” will help transport urgent medicines into the country when the UK leaves the EU, the Government has announced. The £25 million contract will help ensure continuity of supply after Brexit – regardless of whether this takes place with or without a deal, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said. It will allow small parcels of medicines and products to be delivered within 24 hours, with the potential for larger quantities to be moved within 2-4 days.

It can also deliver temperature controlled products if needed, the DHSC added. The Government has issued an invitation to tender for potential providers wanting to bid for the contract, which will run for at least 12 months. It did not specify what form the transport could take.

Health minister Chris Skidmore said: “I want to ensure that when we leave the EU at the end of October, all appropriate steps have been taken to ensure frontline services are fully prepared. “That’s why we are stepping up preparations and strengthening our already extremely resilient contingency plans. “This express freight service sends a clear message to the public that our plans should ensure supply of medical goods remains uninterrupted as we leave the EU.” The contract may be extended for a further year, the DHSC said, adding that the total cost to the tax payer would be around £4 million.

Health minister Chris Skidmore says the service sends a signal to the public that medical goods will remain uninterrupted post-Brexit Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA