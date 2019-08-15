Israel bans visit by US congresswomen who have crossed Donald Trump

Ilhan Omar, left, and Rashida Tlaib have been banned from entering Israel. Credit: AP

Israel has banned two US congresswomen from entering the country over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement. The move to bar Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the close American ally appeared to be unprecedented, and marked a deep foray by Israel into America’s polarised politics. It is also a sharp escalation of Israel’s campaign against the international boycott movement. The decision was announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would “show great weakness” to allow them in for a planned visit. The pair are among four high-profile female politicians who have been singled out by Mr Trump, who has described them as "extremists" who do not love America.

Israeli interior minister Aryeh Deri issued a statement saying that after consultation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, he had decided not to allow the two women to enter because of “their boycott activities against Israel”. The two newly-elected Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Ms Tlaib’s family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank. In a statement, Mr Netanyahu said that based on the congresswomen’s itinerary for their upcoming visit to the West Bank and Jerusalem, “it became clear that they are planning a trip whose sole purpose was strengthening the boycott and negating the legitimacy of Israel”. He said Israel has welcomed 70 Republican and Democratic members of Congress “with open arms”, and that “there’s not a state in the world that respects the United States and the US Congress more than the state of Israel”.

Ms Omar denounced the decision as “an affront” and “an insult to democratic values”. She said: “This is not a surprise given the public positions of Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has consistently resisted peace efforts, restricted the freedom of movement of Palestinians, limited public knowledge of the brutal realities of the occupation and aligned himself with Islamophobes like Donald Trump.” Shortly before the decision to bar the two women was announced, Mr Trump had tweeted that “it would show great weakness” if Israel allowed them to visit. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds,” he said, going on to call the two congresswomen “a disgrace”. Israel has sought to combat the movement, which advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions. The country passed a law permitting a ban on entry to any activist who “knowingly issues a call for boycotting Israel”.

The two women are part of the so-called Squad of newly-elected left-wing Democrats Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP