Clarke and Harman touted as potential PMs following rejection of Corbyn plan to prevent no-deal

Jo Swinson rejected Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit proposal and suggested the plan should be lead by either Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman.

Ken Clarke and Harriet Harman could be leaders of a temporary unity government, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said. The suggestion came after she rejected an idea from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in which he set out a plan to oust Boris Johnson and stop no deal. Swinson said the Labour leader's idea to become caretaker PM was "nonsense". She claimed there was "no way" the Labour leader could unite MPs and instead put forward the "hugely experienced" Mr Clarke or Ms Harman as potential caretaker prime ministers. The Labour leader had written to party leaders and senior MPs asking them to support him in a vote of no confidence which may allow him to become caretaker PM and extend Article 50, with a view to stop no deal. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told Ms Swinson that she should rethink her rejection of the proposition because "given the circumstances, nothing should be ruled out at this stage". Ms Sturgeon signalled her 35 MPs could support Mr Corbyn’s plan for a no-confidence vote, extension to the Brexit deadline and general election with him as temporary PM.

Plaid Cymru also suggested it could support the Labour proposal, while some Tory rebels apparently suggested they would meet with Mr Corbyn. But senior Tory Remainer Dame Caroline Spelman and the Independent Group for Change refused to support any Corbyn government. The SNP leader told the BBC: “It’s no secret, I’m not the greatest fan of Jeremy Corbyn, but we won’t rule out any option if it helps avert what is a looming catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit.” Mr Corbyn proposed forming a government on a “strictly time-limited” basis to prevent a sudden departure under Prime Minister Johnson, hoping he could win over his personal critics to support the anti-no-deal cause. But the reaction was mixed, with the five-strong Independent Group for Change flatly rejecting it.

Leader Anna Soubry said Mr Corbyn “is not the person given he struggles to maintain the confidence of his own backbenchers”. Dame Caroline also said she could not support the proposal, nor a vote of no confidence in her own Government. “I could not support a Corbyn Government, end of,” she told the Birmingham Mail. Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts offered her cautious support, saying the party is open to a unity government regardless of who leads it. And Mr Corbyn appeared to have convinced some of his opponents within his party on the basis of blocking no-deal. Green MP Caroline Lewis also called on Ms Swinson to rethink in a “personal appeal”, saying: “Please join us in engaging with Corbyn to see if we can find a way forward.” Meanwhile, the Greens co-leader Siân Berry told ITV News her party would support a Corbyn led government "if it was seeking a People's Vote" rather than a general election.

Former Conservative Sarah Wollaston, who on Thursday became the Lib Dem's latest MP, explained to ITV News why her new boss Ms Swinson had rejected Mr Corbyn as caretaker leader. She said: "'If you ask any Conservative whether they would vote no confidence in the government in order to support Jeremy Corbyn, they'll tell you they wouldn't. "So, as I say, it's not about trying to be obstructive, it's about recognising the reality of the situation and also, she's not saying 'look it should be me', she's clearly not saying that, she's saying it shouldn't be any of the party leaders. "It should be a third party who's widely respected."

Mr Corbyn announced his plan in a letter on Wednesday to opposition leaders and Tory MPs Dominic Grieve, Sir Oliver Letwin and Dame Caroline. Remain-backing Tory MP Dominic Grieve appeared to agree with Lib Dem leader Swinson, saying "a government of national unity doesn't have to have a leader of any political party as its head". However the former attorney general did say he and colleagues were "entirely serious" about talking to Mr Corbyn. He told ITV News: "If we wants to talk to us about stopping a no-deal Brexit, I'm perfectly prepared to speak to him, as are my colleagues." Although he added: "Putting in a caretaker prime minister must be for some useful purpose. My impression from the letter he's written to me is that he wishes to be a caretaker prime minister to trigger an election.

"The difficulty is that an election in itself doesn't help solve the crisis in relation to Brexit. After an election we may still be in exactly the same crisis so I'm not sure that that's necessarily the best way forward." Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner responded to Ms Swinson's remarks, saying she "does not get to choose who the leader of the Labour Party is". Ms Rayner said: "Our leader is Jeremy Corbyn and she should respect the party and respect his title as the official leader of the opposition." She added: "We are the biggest opposition party, she should work with Jeremy Corbyn - this is party political game scoring." And Labour MP Tulip Siddiq criticised the Lib Dem's apparent reluctance to work with Labour, writing on Twitter: "The Liberal Democrats were willing to get into bed with the Conservatives for five years, but won’t join with Labour to prevent No Deal?! Are they for real?" Nick Boles, the independent MP who quit the Conservatives over Brexit and who also received the appeal, has not yet responded.