Lung damage bacteria sniffed out by dogs in cystic fibrosis research

Dogs can sniff out bacteria that is a major of cause of lung damage in people with cystic fibrosis before it takes hold, according to a study.

Research found the animals can detect ultra-low concentrations of pseudomonas, the commonest cause of lung infection in the disease.

Bio detection dogs have a very high level of accuracy when asked to identify bacteria associated with serious lung infections, research by Imperial College London and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust suggests.

A major cause of lung damage in cystic fibrosis (CF) is infection with bacterial pathogens, the most prevalent of which is pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pa).

It chronically infects about 60% of the 10,000 patients in the UK by adolescence and adulthood.

The study – published in the European Respiratory Journal – shows the canines can differentiate between Pa and other CF bacterial pathogens by sniffing bacteria grown in a nutrient liquid.

Compared with existing technologies, dogs may ultimately prove more sensitive or more affordable for screening lower airway infection in CF, the researchers say.

Pa may be successfully eradicated but frequently reoccurs and develops resistance to antibiotics.