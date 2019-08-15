Man arrested after stabbing outside Home Office building

Police have put a cordon in place around the Home Office building. Credit: Gareth Miller

A man has been stabbed outside the Home Office building near Westminster. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the Whitehall building at 1.06pm on Thursday following reports of a man with a knife. A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been taken into custody. In their initial statement, police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but this was later changed to non-life threatening.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Photographers at the scene captured the moment a man with a bloodied face was escorted out of the building on Marsham Street. A barista working opposite the Home Office said she saw a man "full of blood" walking out the government building. She said the victim appeared to be in his 50s and was shirtless as he was helped out by paramedics. The eyewitness said: "He had just trousers, nothing on top... He was full of blood. He was escorted by police and paramedics... "I saw just the police when the police came. He was coming out from the building - the officers come in and take him out."

Armed police are in attendance at the scene. Credit: Gareth Miller

Gareth Milner said he was eating his lunch on the wall outside the Home Office when "a number of armed police officers arrived on scene and entered the building". Mr Milner added: "Some time later a gentleman with quite a bloodied face and with dressing pressed into his face was escorted out of the Home Office by paramedics. "He was quiet and walking on his own feet, not being physically supported. An office worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said she saw a man - thought to be the perpetrator - walking calmly down the road after the stabbing. She said: "He was standing over there outside the Home Office and then he was putting something away in his bag, but I didn't see a knife or anything. "He was putting something away and then he just calmly just walked off down the road as if nothing had happened. "Then people were being asked to go into the Home Office, they were being ushered in."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt said police are inspecting a bag and other items on the corner of Smith Square, which is around the corner from the Home Office. Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries. "London Ambulance Service attended the address where they are with the injured party.

There is no suggestion that the incident is terrorism related. Credit: Gareth Miller

"The injuries are currently being treated as life threatening." "One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station. "Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."

An ambulance was in attendance at the scene. Credit: Gareth Miller