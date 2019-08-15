July was hottest month on Earth since records began in 1880

Several European countries saw record temperatures in July, including Britain. Credit: PA

July was the hottest month on Earth since temperature records began in 1880, meteorologists have said. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that July was 0.95C (1.71F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This comes as no surprise, as several countries reported new all-time temperature records in July, as well as dangerously sweltering heat. The UK witnessed its hottest day ever on July 25 when temperatures hit 38.7C in Cambridge. Paris beat its all-time heat record, hitting 41.7C amid a heatwave breaking barriers across Europe. The German Weather service also confirmed a new record temperature of 41.5C has been set, topping the previous high set earlier in the day. Japan's heatwave killed 11 people and sent thousands to hospital for heat stroke-like symptoms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.