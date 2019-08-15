- ITV Report
July was hottest month on Earth since records began in 1880
July was the hottest month on Earth since temperature records began in 1880, meteorologists have said.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday that July was 0.95C (1.71F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.
This comes as no surprise, as several countries reported new all-time temperature records in July, as well as dangerously sweltering heat.
The UK witnessed its hottest day ever on July 25 when temperatures hit 38.7C in Cambridge.
Paris beat its all-time heat record, hitting 41.7C amid a heatwave breaking barriers across Europe.
The German Weather service also confirmed a new record temperature of 41.5C has been set, topping the previous high set earlier in the day.
Japan's heatwave killed 11 people and sent thousands to hospital for heat stroke-like symptoms.
June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.
Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03C (0.05F).
The year to date is also 0.95C (1.71F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.
Scientists, including the Met Office, have come out to warn the effects man-made climate change has had on the world.
ITV News' programme Earth on The Edge explores the impact humans are having on the environment, and how it's brought this planet to the brink of catastrophe.