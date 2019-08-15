- ITV Report
Pilot lauded as a hero after passenger plane makes emergency landing outside Moscow
A passenger jet pilot has been lauded after he managed make an emergency landing when both engines malfunctioned.
At least 23 people were injured after the plane landed just outside Moscow's Zhukovsky airport.
The Ural Airlines Airbus A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven hit birds as it made its way to Simferopol in Crimea.
The birds got caught up in both the plane's engines, causing them to malfunction.
The pilot had to make an emergency landing in a cornfield about half a mile from the airport.
Russian health authorities said five children were among the 23 injures. All but one were released following check-ups and quick treatment.
Ural Airlines said the captain is a highly experienced pilot who had flown over over 3,000 hours.