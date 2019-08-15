Police make appeal over cowboy boots found near skeleton

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a skeleton found in a scrapyard alongside ‘distinctive’ cowboy boots.

Essex Police are investigating after a member of the public found bones at the site near Cockett Wick Lane in St Osyth on April 25.

The force said the full skeleton, which had a complete set of dentures, is believed to be that of a man aged over 55.

Initial tests have failed to identify the man and the results of further tests are awaited.