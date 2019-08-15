- ITV Report
Police make appeal over cowboy boots found near skeleton
Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a skeleton found in a scrapyard alongside ‘distinctive’ cowboy boots.
Essex Police are investigating after a member of the public found bones at the site near Cockett Wick Lane in St Osyth on April 25.
The force said the full skeleton, which had a complete set of dentures, is believed to be that of a man aged over 55.
Initial tests have failed to identify the man and the results of further tests are awaited.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss said: “The man’s death continues to be treated as unexplained as no cause of death has currently been established.
“It is hoped that, by identifying him, we may be able to establish the last known movements of the man, leading up to his death.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Dunmow Major Crime Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.