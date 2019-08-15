Pro-Brexit businessman Arron Banks criticised for tweet about Greta Thunberg

Insurance tycoon Arron Banks has come under fire for a tweet about 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The Leave.EU founder responded to a post by Green party MP Caroline Lucas about Greta’s voyage across the Atlantic on a racing yacht, writing: “Freak yachting accidents do happen in August …” He later tweeted that it was a “joke” after his comment sparked outrage from social media users.

Arron Banks said his tweet was a “joke” Credit: PA

Among those to criticise his post was actress Amanda Abbington, who tweeted: “You’re wishing a potentially fatal accident onto a sixteen year old girl, why..?” She had earlier written: “If you are a grown up, fully-fledged adult and you are mocking this young girl for trying to save the planet then I genuinely feel sorry for you.” One Twitter user responded to Mr Banks’ post by saying: “You know she’s 16, right?” while another described his comment as “despicable”. Mr Banks later defended his post and, in response to another tweet which highlighted the fact Greta was a child, he said: “Quite and one being used. Obviously I don’t hope she encounters a freak yachting accident! I just enjoy watching the ludicrous tweeter mob following the next outrage …”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg begins her voyage to the US from Plymouth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA