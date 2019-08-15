Sex offenders not challenged over crimes before prison release, report says

Inmates held in the largest sex offenders’ prison in Europe are released without being challenged over their crimes or the risk they pose to others, a report said.

The concerns were raised by HMP Littlehey’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), which said a “significant” group of inmates were missing out on a rehabilitation programme because they were classed as being at low risk of re-offending.

It called on the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to set national standards for sex offenders and older inmates to “end the postcode lottery of rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives”.

The category C prison in Perry, Cambridgeshire, is described as the largest prison in Europe for sex offenders, after it was re-categorised in 2014. It holds over 1,000 inmates and 98% were convicted of a sexual offence.

It also holds an “unusually high” number of older inmates with 48% aged 50 and over, 140 aged over 70, and 34 over the age of 80.

Celebrity publicist Max Clifford – who denied his crimes up to his death in 2017 – was serving an eight-year sentence for indecent assault at Littlehey before he collapsed.