The Princess Royal celebrates her 69th birthday

The Princess Royal is celebrating her 69th birthday. Anne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s only daughter, is known for her no-nonsense approach and her work ethic. Involved with more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments, Anne regularly tops the leader board as the royal carrying out the most public engagements.

The Princess Royal presents Iraq medals to members of the 7 Armoured Brigade at Twickenham Stadium Credit: Cpl Adrian Harlen/MoD/PA

The princess was born at Clarence House on August 15 1950 and is a younger sister to the Prince of Wales. She is the mother of silver-medal winning Olympic horsewoman Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, who runs a sports management firm.

The Princess Royal and daughter Zara Tindall on Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Here are some facts about the Princess Royal: – Anne once remarked: “As a young princess I was huge disappointment to everyone concerned. It’s impractical to go around in life dressed in a long white dress and a crown.”

A laughing Princess Anne sits with her mother, the Queen, and Prince Charles in 1956 Credit: PA

– She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia in 1990 for her work as president of the charity Save the Children. – In 2002, Anne became the first senior member of the royal family to be convicted of a criminal offence.

The Princess Royal spectating during the cross country event at the British Horse Trial Championships at Gatcombe Park Credit: PA

– She pleaded guilty at East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet dog Dotty bit two children in Windsor Great Park. She was fined £500. – A skilled horsewoman, Anne won the individual championship at Burghley in 1971, and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year. – She won a place in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer in the British equestrian team.

Anne during Olympic team training in 1976 Credit: PA

– She is a British member of the International Olympic Committee and took part in London’s successful bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games, and was a member of the Games’ organising committee. – Anne survived an attempted kidnapping in 1974 when a gunman tried to abduct her and her then husband Captain Mark Phillips as they were driven along The Mall to Buckingham Palace. – She kept her cool, and when the gunman, Ian Ball, told her to “come with me for a day or two” because he wanted £2 million, she replied it was not “bloody likely; and I haven’t got £2 million”.

Princess Anne chats to her wounded bodyguard, Inspector James Beaton, who was shot during the kidnap attempt, as he recovered in hospital Credit: PA

– The princess told how she was “furious at this man who was having a tug of war with me” and for ripping her favourite blue velvet dress. – The Duke of Edinburgh later quipped: “If the man had succeeded in abducting Anne, she would have given him a hell of a time in captivity.” – In 1987, Anne was honoured by the Queen with the senior title of Princess Royal, which is traditionally, but not automatically, given by the Sovereign to their eldest daughter. – Anne has been married twice. She wed Capt Phillips in 1973, they separated in 1989 and divorced in 1992.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips on their wedding day in 1973 Credit: PA

– In 1992, she married Tim Laurence, a former equerry to the Queen, who became a Vice Admiral. They reach 27 years of marriage later this year. – Their relationship came to light in 1989 when personal letters the Royal Navy Commander wrote to Anne were stolen from the princess’s briefcase and sent to The Sun newspaper.

Commander Tim Laurence and the Princess Royal after their marriage at Crathie Church, near Balmoral, Scotland, in 1992 Credit: PA

– Author Lady Colin Campbell once wrote: “The key to the princess is that she is Prince Philip in skirts.” – Anne has become known for recycling her outfits, wearing some of them 40 years after their first outing.

The Queen and the Princess Royal during the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in 2018 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA