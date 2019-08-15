Thursday's weather: Early showers will clear to be replaced by sunshine

Early showers in the west will transfer eastwards on Thursday, easing off into the afternoon.

After a cloudy start for many, we will see the cloud break through the morning.

There will be sunny spells through the afternoon, but it will be breezy until the evening.

It will become cloudier in Northern Ireland and western Scotland by the end of the day, with well scattered showers developing.

In the best of the sunshine in the southeast, temperatures will rise to 23 Celsius (73 F).