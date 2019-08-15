US bids to stop release of Iranian tanker held off Gibraltar

The Iranian supertanker the Grace 1 was seized by the Royal Navy last month Credit: PA

The United States has made a last-minute request to authorities in Gibraltar to halt the release of a seized Iranian tanker. Grace 1, which was carrying Iranian oil, was stopped by Royal Marines on July 4, for breaching international sanctions on oil shipments. The Gibraltar government confirmed earlier reports that the US Department of Justice had sought to extend the detention of the oil tanker Grace 1, prompting the Supreme Court in the territory to adjourn a scheduled decision on whether to release the ship.

“The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered,” the Gibraltar government said in a statement. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British Foreign Office said the “investigations conducted around the Grace 1 are a matter for the government of Gibraltar”, and that it could not comment further as the investigation is ongoing. While there was no immediate reaction from Tehran, the US move will likely further stir tensions in the Persian Gulf. The detention of the Grace 1 saw Iran later seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. Analysts had hoped the release of the Grace 1 by Gibraltar would see the Stena Impero similarly released. The Grace 1 was seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. The vessel was suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria.

The British-flagged Stena Impero was detained by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz Credit: Revolutionary Guard/AP