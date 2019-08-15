wet and windy weather on Friday.

Tonight: Central, southern and eastern areas will be dry, with clear spells. Winds will increase in the west and northwest, with occasionally heavy rain moving eastwards.

Friday: It will be wet and windy for most, with coastal gales possible in the south and west. Sunshine and isolated showers will move into Scotland and Northern Ireland later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: This weekend will see sunshine and showers, with coastal gales and the risk of thunder especially in the north. The showers will continue on Monday, but the wind will ease.