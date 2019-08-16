Bonfire festooned with Bloody Sunday shootings banners set alight

A bonfire festooned with flags and abusive placards about the soldier being prosecuted for Bloody Sunday murders has been lit close to the scene.

Parachute Regiment material was placed all over the pyre before it was ignited on Thursday night in Derry’s nationalist Bogside estate.

Hundreds of onlookers watched as the bonfire, which is torched every August, went up in flames.

A number of fire appliances attended the fire and doused a nearby building with water to ensure it did not catch light as the bonfire burned.

A veteran paratrooper, known as Solider F, is facing prosecution for two murders and four attempted murders on Bloody Sunday.