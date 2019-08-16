Confidence in jobs market at lowest level since 2015, research suggests

Around one in four workers do not feel confident about their job security in the next six months, according to new research.

The confidence of workers and job seekers in the UK labour market is at its lowest level since 2015, recruitment agency Monster.co.uk said on Friday.

The research also found that more than a third of those in work feel less confident about their job due to the current political climate.

The research by the company, which surveyed 7,000 people, relates to the first quarter of 2019.

Welsh workers are the least confident in the UK about their job security for the next six months, the research suggests.