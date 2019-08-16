Jeremy Corbyn says 'it’s not up to Jo Swinson to decide who is PM' amid leadership row

Jeremy Corbyn struck out at the Lib Dem leader, Jo Swinson. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has struck out at Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson after she rejected his plan to lead an emergency government to thwart a no-deal Brexit. The Labour leader said "it’s not up to Jo Swinson to decide who the next prime minister is going to be" after she swiftly dismissed his proposal to force a general election as "nonsense". Ms Swinson is coming under increasing pressure to back Mr Corbyn’s suggestion, which includes forcing out Boris Johnson in a vote of no confidence and securing an extension to the Brexit deadline beyond October 31.

But she has maintained her stance that he is not the right politician for the job, despite agreeing to meet with him to discuss a no-deal prevention plan. On Friday, Mr Corbyn rejected her suggestion Tory grandee Ken Clarke or senior Labour MP Harriet Harman could lead the emergency government.

Mr Corbyn told PA: "It’s not up to Jo Swinson to choose candidates, it’s not up to Jo Swinson to decide who the next prime minister is going to be. "Surely she must recognise she is a leader of one of the opposition parties who are apparently opposed to this Government, and apparently prepared to support a motion of no confidence." Mr Corbyn said Ms Swinson should respect the "normal precedent" to allow the leader of the Opposition to form an administration after a successful vote of no confidence in the Government.

He also told politicians who were "making noise in the media" to consider supporting him in order to prevent a "damaging" no-deal Brexit. Ms Swinson said she has spoken to her favoured candidates - the Father and Mother of the House - and won their assurances that they are ready to “put public duty first” to “stop us driving off that cliff”. However, Mr Corbyn’s plan has won the potential backing of the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Tory MP Guto Bebb. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was among those applying pressure to Ms Swinson to re-think her position.

Mr Corbyn announced his plan in a letter on Wednesday to opposition leaders and Tory MPs Dominic Grieve, Sir Oliver Letwin and Dame Caroline. Remain-backing Tory MP Dominic Grieve appeared to agree with Lib Dem leader Swinson, saying "a government of national unity doesn't have to have a leader of any political party as its head". However the former attorney general did say he and colleagues were "entirely serious" about talking to Mr Corbyn.