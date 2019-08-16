David Bowie bandstand in south London gets Grade II listing

A south London bandstand associated with David Bowie has been Grade II listed. The singer performed to an audience of just a few hundred at the structure in Croydon Recreation Ground in the summer of 1969, soon after the release of Space Oddity, Bowie’s first hit single. It has been suggested that the star, who died in 2016, may have penned the lyrics to Life On Mars from the steps of the cast iron bandstand. The 1905 bandstand is in Beckenham, where Bowie lived in the home of landlady-turned-lover Mary Finnigan.

David Bowie playing with other musicians at the Beckenham bandstand on August 16, 1969 Credit: Ray Stevenson

She said he composed many songs while living under her roof. Soon after Space Oddity, Bowie and his friends organised the Growth Summer Festival. The event was designed to raise money for a permanent base for his and Finnigan’s Beckenham Arts Lab project, which began life as a folk club in the backroom of the nearby Three Tuns pub. The bandstand was the centrepiece of the one-day festival, which Bowie helped to organise, compere and perform at 50 years ago today (Friday). The event later inspired Bowie to write the seven-minute song, Memory Of A Free Festival.

The ‘Bowie bandstand’ in Beckenham Credit: Historic England/Chris Redgrave