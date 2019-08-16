Eat, Shop, Save: Nutty Noodles

Here is the full recipe, straight from the new cookbook ‘Eat, Shop, Save: 8 Weeks to Better Health’, available from all reputable bookstores and online now. Want to grab yourself a copy? You can do so here .

This is a sure-fire candidate for a future food addiction, and a shining example of how delicious vegan/plant-based food can be!

Method

Place the rice noodles in a heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for about 10 minutes until softened.

Meanwhile, heat a little coconut oil or olive oil in a large frying pan or wok, add the red onion, garlic and chilli along with a pinch of salt and sauté until the onion has almost softened.

Add the shiitake mushrooms and continue to sauté until these have softened.

Stir in the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey and measured water. Simmer for a few minutes until the sauce thickens, adding a little more water if needed to get the consistency of sauce you prefer.

Add the tofu to the sauce, then drain the rice noodles and add these too, tossing well while still on the heat to coat and combine before serving.

Peanut butter is often viewed as being unhealthy. Sure, it contains a lot of calories (although we now know they aren’t the be all and end all), but it’s a great source of B vitamins, zinc and magnesium. Just keep away from the nasty highly processed versions that are full of sugar and dodgy oils.

