Jeffrey Epstein’s death was suicide, medical examiner rules

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre. Credit: New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP

Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death has been ruled suicide by hanging, the medical examiner’s office in New York said Friday. Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan on August 10. His death prompted outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner, known for socialising with powerful people including presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could have gone unwatched. Epstein, who was charged with sexually abusing numerous underage girls over several years, had been placed on suicide watch after he was found three weeks ago with bruising on his neck, and was supposed to have been checked on by a guard every 30 minutes.

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sexually abusing numerous underage girls over several years. Credit: PA

The Bureau of Prisons said Epstein had apparently killed himself, but that did not stop conspiracy theories about his death. Attorney General William Barr said officials have uncovered "serious irregularities" at the jail. The FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general are both investigating Epstein’s death. Jail guards on duty the night of Epstein’s death are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates every half-hour as required, according to several people familiar with the matter. A guard in Epstein’s unit was working a fifth straight day of overtime and another guard was working mandatory overtime, the people said.

New York City medical examiner personnel leave their vehicle and walk to the Manhattan Correctional Center where financier Jeffrey Epstein died. Credit: AP