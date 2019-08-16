Family describe Pc Andrew Harper as 'loveliest person you will ever meet' who celebrated his 'dream wedding' in July

Pc Harper married his wife Lissie in July. Credit: .

This is the first photograph of Pc Andrew Harper taken just four weeks ago at his wedding in July. Pc Harper, 28, married wife Lissie and the pair celebrated their wedding at Ardington House, a Georgian manor in Oxfordshire. In one picture the couple can be seen smiling as they cut their wedding cake with a sign next to them reading "happily ever Harper".

Pc Andrew Harper celebrated his wedding at Ardington House, a Georgian manor in Oxfordshire. Credit: .

Tributes from Pc Harper's family have been left on Facebook with his grandmother, Maureen Shrimpton, writing: "Just a really horrible day. "Our grandson Andrew was killed last night while doing his police work. So proud of him. Our love goes to his lovely wife, Mum and Dad, brother and all of his family and friends. Love from Nan and Bubba xxx" His uncle Dale Shrimpton posted: "He's my oldest Nephew. My sister's first born. Mum and dads first grandson... And was married two weeks ago at a dream wedding. We are devastated. "He was the loveliest person that you will ever meet. I cant begin to tell you how we feel."

Police officers attend the scene at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near to Sulhamstead. Credit: PA

Pc Andrew Harper was responding to a reported burglary at around 11.30pm on Thursday, near to Sulhamstead in Berkshire when he was killed. Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell said Pc Andrew Harper was dragged along by a vehicle while in the line of duty. The officer was out of his own car when he was pulled along, Campbell confirmed. A post-mortem to establish his cause of death is underway. Chief Constable Campbell said: "My thanks go to all those staff and officers who attended this incident, as well as our colleagues at the fire service and also the ambulance service for their professionalism and support at what you can imagine was obviously a distressing scene." He added that the force's flags would fly at half mast "in honour and memory of Andrew". Ten males, aged between 13 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police stations across the county.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "shocked and appalled" by the death of "a brave officer". He added: "My thoughts are with PC Harper's family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time. "It is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe. "They have my absolute support."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I'm devastated and appalled by the tragic death of Pc Andrew Harper and my thoughts are with his loved ones, colleagues and the community he served with great pride at this immensely difficult time. "Pc Harper died in the line of duty protecting the public and his incredible bravery and extraordinary sacrifice will not be forgotten. "Our dedicated police officers go to work every day to serve their communities. "They are courageous and professional people who confront danger on a daily basis. "The risks they take to keep us all safe are enormous."

A forensic expert examines the crime scene in Berkshire. Credit: PA