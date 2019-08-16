Nora Quoirin family 'struggling to understand' the events leading to her death

The family of Nora Quoirin have said they are still "struggling to understand" the events that led to her death.

The 15-year-old's body was found in dense woodland in Malaysia earlier this week.

She had been missing for more than a week after vanishing from her family's accommodation whilst on holiday at the Dusun Resort.

Examinations of the body showed she starved and died of intestinal rupture.

In a statement on Friday morning, the school girl's family said: "The initial post-mortem results have given some information that help us to understand Nora's cause of death.