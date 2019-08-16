Huawei founder says ‘UK won’t say no to us’ over 5G rollout

The founder and chief executive of Huawei has said Britain “won’t say no to us” over the Chinese firm’s involvement in the rollout of 5G mobile internet infrastructure. The UK is considering the inclusion of Huawei equipment in the project after US president Donald Trump in May effectively banned the company from trading with American firms. Concerns have been expressed about the security of Huawei’s 5G equipment and its alleged links to the Chinese government. Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei told Sky News that Britain had a “very important” decision to make about the rollout.

He added: “I think they won’t say no to us as long as they go through those rigorous tests and look at it in a serious manner and I think if they do say no, it won’t be to us.” The UK’s National Security Council decided in April to an in-principle block against Huawei accessing critical parts of national networks. Last month, then culture secretary Jeremy Wright said the UK was still seeking clarity on the implications of US action against the Chinese firm, adding it would be “wrong to make specific decisions” before this had been achieved. The White House said Mr Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed issues including “trade, 5G and global security” in their latest phone call earlier this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken with US President Donald Trump about Huawei and 5G Credit: UK Government/PA