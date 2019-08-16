Hundreds gather for 200th anniversary of Peterloo massacre

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester to mark the 200th anniversary of the Peterloo massacre.

In 1819, tens of thousands marched to St Peter's Field to protest peacefully for political reform before soldiers charged into the crowd and brutally attacked unarmed protesters.

Today those killed when it became a state-ordered massacre were remembered and each of them named.

Performances recalled the pro-democracy gathering of 60,000 which ended with at least 18 dead and more than 600 wounded.

Sheila Lemoine-Abrams, 95, great-great grandfather John Barnish walked from Rochdale that day and survived to walk back again.