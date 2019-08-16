Iranian tanker released by authorities in Gibraltar

Officials in Gibraltar have allowed a detained Iranian supertanker to leave despite a last-minute US attempt to seize the vessel. The Supreme Court in Gibraltar had delayed a decision to release the Grace 1 after the US Department of Justice made an application to extend the vessel’s detention, the Gibraltar government said earlier on Thursday. But the Gibraltar Chronicle reports there was no US application before the court when the hearing resumed on Thursday afternoon and so the vessel was allowed to leave.

The Grace 1 was seized in an operation by the British Navy last month Credit: Marcos Moreno/AP

The Grace 1, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude, was seized on July 4 in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. The vessel was suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. The detention of the Grace 1 saw Iran later seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by the Islamic Republic. The Grace 1’s release comes after the US under President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago, setting in motion a growing confrontation between Tehran and the West over its atomic programme. Reacting to the latest developments, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the US of trying to “steal our property on the high seas”. He tweeted: “Having failed to accomplish its objectives through its #EconomicTerrorism — including depriving cancer patients of medicine — the US attempted to abuse the legal system to steal our property on the high seas,” and he described the Trump administration’s moves as a “piracy attempt”. The US State Department said it would revoke US visas for crew members on the Iranian oil tanker. The department said in a statement that it intended to fully enforce all US sanctions related to Iranian oil exports despite the decision by Gibraltar to allow the ship to leave. In recent weeks, the Persian Gulf region has seen six attacks on oil tankers that the US has blamed on Iran and the downing of an American surveillance drone by Iranian forces. Iran has denied being behind the tanker attacks, though it has seized other vessels.

Crew members on board the Grace 1 as it sits at anchor off Gibraltar Credit: Marcos Moreno/AP