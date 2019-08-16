New MS and Parkinson’s toolkit to speed up diagnosis and cut hospital admissions

A new NHS initiative will aim to ensure faster diagnosis for people with brain and nerve conditions and reduce hundreds of emergency admissions a year.

The NHS and seven charities have produced a toolkit to help local services improve care for people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Parkinson’s.

Experts hope it will avoid up to 2,500 emergency admissions to hospital each year and save up to £10 million which can be reinvested into the health care system.

The toolkit will recommend rolling out fast-tracked blood tests and consultant appointments over Skype.

Dawn Chamberlain, programme director in clinical improvement at NHS England and NHS Improvement, said: “This is an opportunity for the NHS to work directly with patients and their families to deliver better care closer to home for the thousands of people with progressive neurological conditions.

“As they work with staff, patients and stakeholders to implement the NHS Long Term Plan, this toolkit provides the information local health leaders need to understand how to deliver high-quality neurology services.

“Many areas are already providing high-quality care in line with best practice, and by supporting others to come up to the same standard, we can deliver faster, more joined-up and better care for thousands more people – supporting them to stay well in their own homes.”